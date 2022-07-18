Uplifting Irishmen

WHEN The Script walked on stage lead singer Danny O’Donoghue oozed confidence as he held his arms out and puffed his chest.

He stayed like this for a few seconds after coming to a standstill behind his mic, just taking it all in I

suppose.

Screams roared around the age-varied (and tipsy) audience as they stood to welcome the Irish rockband.

After his apparent show of cockiness, O’Donoghue soon proved that he is a down-to-earth singer who’s passionate about his work.

Every word he sang was heartfelt and, in every song, the meaning would come out in his emotion.

He did an excellent job interacting with the audience to try to make them feel the lyrics too.

He dedicated the first song, Superheroes, to the time in lockdown unable to see our family and friends.

It was a beautiful evening and this was the perfect song to remind us how we overcame the pandemic and where we are now.

For Nothing, written about an ex-girlfriend, he sang on the stairs of the grandstand. One man gave O’Donoghue his phone to call the man’s ex, so she too could hear the words “I’m better off now than I ever was with her”.

My mouth was wide open in shock before I broke into laughter.

Then a song for those people we have lost, particularly to covid, who were looking down on the beautiful night.

It was written in 2012 for the singer’s father and guitarist Mark Sheehan’s parents who had passed away.

Back on the stage, O’Donoghue had everyone jumping around to Paint the Town Green, a song with a traditional Irish theme.

He said: “I know we’re dressed up but we can still get rowdy, right?”

The singer spoke of bad times, of finding purpose and of finding love and, with the hair-raising sensation caused by the powerful drum and electric guitar, I think he convinced everyone to feel that bit more powerful, that bit more confident and motivated to accomplish anything.

Almost everyone stayed out of their seats from the start to the last encore and The Script really did deserve the standing ovation for how they were able to make a short stop in the town feel so personal and uplifting.

Marianna Casal