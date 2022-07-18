Katherine the great

KATHERINE JENKINS kept her cool elegance throughout a scorching last night of the festival.

Dressed in a beautiful red ballgown, she didn’t seem to break sweat in the

30-degree heat.

She was poised and brilliant and her powerful, yet gentle, voice carried far into the open-air crowd as their eyes welled up.

For her operatic set, the audience remained seated and showed gestures of affection to their partners and friends.

I had my other half with me and there really is something about love songs, particularly from an angelic voice like that of this mezzo-soprano, that helps to remind you of just how deep you’ve fallen.

My head found itself stuck to his shoulder; fingers intertwined.

Jenkins sang numbers from well-known musicals such as Music of the Night, Singin’ in the Rain, where National Symphony Orchestra conductor Anthony Inglis did a humorous little tap-dance during an instrumental, and Never Enough, which she sings to her children at night.

It was heart-warming listening to the sweet “yes” from her children in the crowd after she asked them if she could sing “their song”.

She also sang Jealous of the Angels, L’amore sei tu, her Italian rendition of “I will always love you”, Time To Say Goodbye and an encore of a Queen song medley including Somebody to Love, Bohemian Rhapsody, Who Wants to Live Forever and We are the Champions.

She did well to incorporate such influential British music into her set.

Opera is not a genre I would normally listen to but I was pleased to witness this festival performance, not to mention feel very classy and grown-up.

The final headline act was Jack Savoretti. who was absolutely my favourite singer at this year’s event.

In fact, I may have drooled at him a little too much considering who I had beside me.

He sang Who’s Hurting Who, Too Much History, What More Can I do?, Candlelight and Going Home.

What hooked me was the rust in his voice. He was backed with calming and soulful instrumentals in a genre of European pop that I do listen to regularly. It’s a yes from me.

Marianna Casal