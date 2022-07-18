Oh what a knight

SIR TOM JONES, you are The Voice!

Of course, I knew that he was talented and has always been a great singer but I had assumed, at age 82 (61 years my senior) that his vocals would be slightly less perfect in person.

I am pleased to say I was wrong. His voice is gorgeous.

Sir Tom’s bluesy sound made me imagine, for a moment, that I was a young woman in the Eighties with a perm and brightly coloured leggings screaming his name. I did not scream tonight but I did stare in wonderment.

After his opening song, I’m Growing Old, he did sit down a few times on the stool behind him and he didn’t walk around the stage too much but you could tell he had more fun while he was on his feet.

I didn’t know all the songs but was able to sing along to hits such as Delilah, It’s Not Unusual and Sex Bomb.

It did make me happy to see a crowd with so much energy and there were so many bright eyes and smiling faces.

I expect others were having flashbacks to their younger days and there were plenty of ladies who most definitely were falling in love with Sir Tom and, in response, their husbands all over again. Couples and friends looked at each other mouthing lyrics, shimmying, swaying and snapping their fingers.

One man put his arms up and started bowing to him.

My, my, Sir Tom, you do have some fans in Henley.

Marianna Casal