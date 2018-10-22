Baskets replaced

THE summer hanging baskets in Henley have been taken down.

WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which supplied them, has replaced some with winter baskets which will stay up until May.

The baskets, which contained blue, white and lilac flowers, were bought by almost 100 businesses and residents as 228 were sold by Henley in Bloom, the third best total since the launch of the Henley Standard’s Buy A Basket campaign in 2013.