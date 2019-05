Roll of honour for basket buyers

THE following are among this year’s basket buyers:

Eight — Ancastle Green Residents’ Society

Six — Henley Self Storage

Four — Gibbs & Dandy, Higgs & Co, Ruth Cassidy

Three — 1st Henley scouts, Ballards estate agents

Two — Aura Creatives, Villars Hayard LLP, Accession, Lord Remnant, Kench & Co, Handelsbanken, Sacred Heart Church, Andrew Martin-Davis, Sue Vivian-Wright, Facy, Berries Coffee, Duncan Campbell, The Row Barge, Jim Stoner

One — Vinegar Hill, Mr Louth, Thomas Naskret, Anne Rayner, Next Call, Safebuy, Joy Ferguson, Nicola Pickup, Royal House Dental Care, Malthouse Management, Michael Sharp, Henley Sales and Charter, Anita Downing, Queen Street Mews Management Ltd, McQueen Turner Solicitors, John Glen Films, H Bonsor, Frost Borneo Opticians.