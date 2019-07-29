New planters

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
THREE planters have been installed by the Greys Road, Wootton Road and King James Way roundabout in Henley.
The town council’s parks services team installed them on Monday and each one contains pollinator-friendly plants.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say