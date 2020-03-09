Monday, 09 March 2020

Cash for trees

HENLEY in Bloom has agreed to give Greener Henley £395 to buy trees to help reduce air pollution.

These will be freely available at the second annual Greener Henley festival in Market Place on May 16.

They include rowan, crab apple, wayfaring, silver birch and yew supplied by the Woodland Trust.

