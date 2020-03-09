Cash for trees

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
HENLEY in Bloom has agreed to give Greener Henley £395 to buy trees to help reduce air pollution.
These will be freely available at the second annual Greener Henley festival in Market Place on May 16.
They include rowan, crab apple, wayfaring, silver birch and yew supplied by the Woodland Trust.
09 March 2020
More News:
