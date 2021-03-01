Monday, 01 March 2021

Staying on

DEPUTY Mayor David Eggleton is to remain chairman of Henley in Bloom.

The town councillor took over in 2018, succeeding Councillor Kellie Hinton, who has now stepped down and been replaced by Councillor Donna Crook.

