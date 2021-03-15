Monday, 15 March 2021

Memorial flower bed for company boss

A MEMORIAL flower bed to the late managing director of a Henley company is still set to be installed in the town.

The Henley in Bloom committee offered to create a flower bed or similar landmark to honour Simon Gale, of Southern Plant & Tool Hire, who died in March 2019, aged 59.

His company, which is based at Centenary Business Park off Station Road, sponsors Henley in Bloom as well as many town clubs, organisations and events.

Kyle Dowling, the town council’s park warden, told a meeting of the Henley in Bloom committee last week that the park services staff would help “however they can”. He said Councillor Kellie Hinton would ask the family to see how they wanted to proceed.

Mr Gale was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2015 and given the all-clear in 2017 but the disease returned soon afterwards.

Seven of his staff, including his sons Murray and Robson, competed in the Tough Mudder endurance challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, which supported the family.

