Hanging baskets total two more than 2020

A TOTAL of 197 summer hanging baskets have been bought by businesses and residents in Henley.

This is two more than last year’s total following Henley in Bloom’s annual campaign, which is supported by the Henley Standard.

The baskets will be installed later this month and in early June by Windowflowers, of Burnham, which also maintains them all summer.

This year’s plants will include pink and purple fuchsias, verbenas, pelargoniums, surfinias, petunias and calocephalus.

Miles Watson-Smyth, managing director of Windowflowers, wanted a colour scheme to celebrate life returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic and well as providing resources for pollinating insects.

Among the latest buyers is Sarah Pye, who is opening an art gallery in Reading Road next month, and has ordered two baskets.

She said she wanted to make that area look as nice as the town centre.

“I’m new to retail but I very much believe in trying to improve Henley for the environment and the residents,” she said.

“I was a flower girl before I painted full time so for me it was a way to make the shop look its best.

“I think the baskets are great value for money and the fact they water them for you is a plus.

Anita D’Attellis, of Norman Avenue, has been ordering a basket for the block of flats she lives in for about six years.

“It gives me joy every time I see it,” she said. “I just love the fact you see so many in the town. They also use plants which are good absorbing pollution and I think that is particularly important.”

Lawsons Jewellery in Duke Street has ordered a basket as usual.

Natasha Stevens, a jewellery designer, said: “We love taking part and being part of the community. The he colour scheme sounds brilliant this year.”

Ian Birch, of Kings Road, has ordered a basket for his home for the first time.

He said: “I’ve thought about it in previous years but always missed the deadline so I got there in time this year.

“I think it’s such a good scheme and it always brightens up the whole town.”

Dawn Alston has also ordered a basket for the first time for her home in St Marks Road.

She said: “Someone posted it on our neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group and I thought it was a good idea.

“I must admit if I knew about it sooner I would have ordered them last year as well. The baskets always look so nice and they do all the work.”

Peta Guillebaud, who lives in Friday Street with her husband David, has ordered a basket for the second year.

She said: “We ordered a summer and winter basket last year for the first time because I saw all the adverts and wondered where they came from.

“It beautifies the town a lot and the colour scheme is lovely this year — it’ll look nice.”

The deadline for orders has gone but the town council may take late orders.

For more information, email t.rae@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk