Twin town offers us lime tree

A LIME tree could be gifted to Henley by a town in Slovenia to celebrate being twinned.

Bled twinned with Henley in April 2013 as they have a lot in common, including water, rowing and annual music and arts festivals.

Tiffany Sadler, the UK’s ambassador to Slovenia, wrote to Henley Mayor Sarah Miller to offer a symbol of friendship.

Councillor Miller told a meeting of the Henley in Bloom committee: “They have recently celebrated friendship day and they have offered us a small linden tree to symbolise our friendship and have asked if we are willing to accept it.”

Kellie Hinton, deputy chairman of the committee, said Henley should accept the tree and provide a gift in return.

She said: “We are very fortunate that we have these friends around the globe that do these gestures.

“Maybe we could send a present to some of our global friends as we should be strengthening these friendships. It should be something to with plants, general greenery and conservation.”

Catherine Notaras, a member of the committee, suggested the tree could be planted opposite the new Bremont headquarters at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road.

She said: “We have to permission to plant there. It’s a wonderful opportunity and it’s the entrance to Henley.”

Mrs Sadler is due to contact Cllr Miller soon to arrange a date to visit and deliver the tree.