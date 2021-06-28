Monday, 28 June 2021

Tree-mendous news

HENLEY town councillor David Eggleton has got his sense of humour back.

The former deputy mayor has had a difficult time which culminated in him resigning from the council’s ruling Henley Residents Group.

But he was back on form at the most recent meeting of the Henley in Bloom commitee, which he chairs, when Mayor Sarah Miller said she had received a letter from the UK’s ambassador to Slovenia offering Henley a small lime tree as a symbol of friendship.

The town was twinned with Bled in Slovenia in 2013 to help build a friendship link between the two. 

When the Mayor asked if the tree should be accepted, Councillor Eggleton responded: “Yes, but obviously it has to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel.” 

