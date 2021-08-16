Monday, 16 August 2021

Terrace makeover

RED Lion Lawn in Henley is to be smartened up.

Town councillors have agreed to spend £1,000 on some new planters or a welcome sign at the riverside terrace by the Relais Henley Hotel on the downstream side of Henley Bridge.

The Henley Boating Company has a contract to serve refreshments and offer pleasure boat trips from there.

Speaking at a meeting of the Henley in Bloom committee, which he chairs, Councillor David Eggleton said: “It’s a picturesque place and people do sit there to have their lunch.

“I’ve never seen it used so much as I have in the last couple of months.”

Vice-chairman Kellie Hinton said: “I think we have a duty to do something. The people who are leasing it are doing their bit and have paid for it to be jet washed.

“They are obviously trying to bring the area up to standard.”

