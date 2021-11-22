Gardening celebration

A VIRTUAL awards ceremony could be held for the participants in Henley’s front garden competition.

Judges have already visited the 29 contenders in this year’s “bee-friendly garden” contest, which is organised by the town council’s Henley in Bloom committee.

Entrants were required to plant flowers which are particularly attractive to bees in order to help with the overall decline in the populations of Britain’s wild and honey bees.

Councillor Kellie Hinton. deputy chairman of the committee, suggested a virtual ceremony in case people were worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “If it’s in person we’ll organise it as usual but if it’s online we’ll use the money we would have spent on food and drinks to make a little parcel with food and snacks and certificates for them to have while celebrating online.

“Obviously the entrants are a bit older and they might be fine to have it in person but it might be nice to do it online.”

The committee will contact the participants to find out their preference and hopes to hold the celebration next month.