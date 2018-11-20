Better-off pensioners asked to give up fuel allowance

BETTER-OFF pensioners are being urged to give up their winter fuel allowance to help people in need.

It is the third year running that Henley Lions Club has run a fund-raising campaign to help local people who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

It is working with Henley Citizens Advice, which helps people in debt, and the Nomad youth and community project, which helps families in need.

Everyone born before May 5, 1953 receives a fuel allowance of between £100 and £300 from the Government. The Lions say there are some people who don’t need the money and are asking them to give it to those who do.

Last year it raised almost £5,100, which helped 20 families and individuals in fuel poverty in the Henley area to pay their bills. In the previous year £7,000 was raised.

Wendy Franklin, president of Henley Lions Club, said: “We’re an affluent area but there are people here who aren’t as well off and it’s very important to help them. It could be a very cold winter.

“The Government has got it wrong — they should give the allowance to people who need the it. If you don’t need it give it so somebody who does and we’ll make sure it gets to them.”

Mayor Glen Lambert, who attended the campaign launch at the d:two centre, said: “The allowance is not means-tested and donating it to people who need it is a great idea. It’s very clever, easy and simple to do.”

All the money donated goes only towards the cost of heating, lighting and cooking.

Clients put forward for help have received guidance from Nomad or Citizens Advice, helping to ensure they are receiving the benefits due to them and they can start managing their debts.

Donations can be made online at www.henleylions.org.uk — click on “donate” and identify your donation as “Winter Fuel Project”. People making a donation are asked to “gift aid” if possible.

Donations can also be made by cheque or bank transfer. For more information, call 0845 833 7387 or email donate@henleylions.org.uk