Henley Lions Club

THE Space, part of the Henley charity Riverside Counselling Services, has been able to purchase new furniture, lighting and pictures for its counselling suite in Newtown Road.

This was made possible by a donation from the Henley Lions.

Hilary Arthur, clinical director of Riverside Counselling Services, said: “This extremely generous donation will make a huge difference to the comfort of our young service users during their counselling sessions.”

She was accompanied at the unveiling of the purchases by Teresa Johnstone, who chairs the trustees, and Lions Joan Evans, Ian Forster and Dave Murray.

Both organisations expressed the hope that they would work more closely together in the future. Riverside Counselling provides affordable counselling and psychotherapy services to young people and adults.

The Space was set up in 2015 specifically to work with people aged 12 to 25.

It now sees more than 25 young people every week and demand on the service continues to grow.

It is always looking for people to get involved, whether that be in the role of a trustee or putting on an event to help raise funds or making a donation.

For more information, please email riversidefundraising@gmail.com