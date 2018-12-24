Henley Lions Club

THE December meeting was lively and busy with much to discuss.

The many Christmas events included the street Santa sleigh collection, Santa’s grotto at Toad Hall garden centre, the Henley Santa fun run, Christmas parcels provision and delivery, the town’s Christmas Festival and our own Christmas supper to be held at Henley Golf Club.

Father Christmas is at the grotto each Saturday and Sunday during December.

As in other years, the Lions provided a Christmas tree to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children. This is always appreciated.

An update on the Lions’ fuel poverty initiative, in conjunction with Nomad and Henley Citizens Advice, was also on the agenda.

Our guest, Anne Bajorek, head of fund-raising at YoungDementia UK, gave an interesting and enlightening talk.

This is a national charity for younger people with dementia and their families.

More than 42,000 people diagnosed with dementia in the UK are aged between 30 and 65.

It is a life-changing condition to have at any age but when you are younger and believe you have a long and full life ahead, the impact is significantly different. For more information, visit www.youngdementiauk.org

Club president Wendy Franklin had the immense pleasure of presenting a special award to Lion Patrick Mulcahy. This was to mark the 40th anniversary of Pat becoming a Lion and serving the community for such a long period of time.

We are immensely proud of Pat and of his magnificent achievement.

For a number of years, Henley Self Storage in Newtown Road has been very kind and allowed us to have free use of a container at their property. Now the company is redeveloping its site and we have been asked to vacate in early January.

We are therefore looking for a new place to store our fund-raising equipment.

We require about 20 sq ft of space for our boxes of equipment, gazebo, Swimarathon and regatta parking signs etc, so could really use somewhere to move them to as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 0845 833 7387 or email

secretary@henleylions.org.uk