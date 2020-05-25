EVEN though Henley Lions Club members are unable to meet physically, or to perform our frequent charitable fundraising events, the club is still very active in helping in our area at varying levels.

Our community services committee has recently agreed the following:

After an appeal to local residents by Deputy Mayor David Eggleston and the Henley food bank, two freezers were sourced and installed to support this most worthy and necessary cause.

Much-needed donations were made to two children’s charities. First Days and Dingley’s Promise were each awarded £250.

First Days reduces the long-term effect of poverty on children by equipping them with the essential items they need for their early years and at school.

Dingley’s Promise delivers life-changing support to under-fives with special educational needs and disabilities and their families.

In addition, the Henley Sea Cadets were awarded £200 towards their annual costs and the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire palliative care hub in Nettlebed was awarded £1,000.

In this time of necessary social distancing, much help in the community is still required and if you feel that you would like to make a difference you can donate through henleylions.org.uk or directly with one of our members.

The (Henley) Lion sleeps tonight but is still open to help local groups.

