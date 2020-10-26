LIKE most people at present, Henley Lions Club is having to conduct business virtually over an internet link.

We do miss the interaction of our monthly get-togethers but nevetherless we are maintaining the help and assistance within the local community as necessary.

This is a small selection of recent assistance:

About five years ago, we fully funded a £2,000 Tomkat Trike for a brave lad with spina bifida. His wish was to keep up with friends on their bikes.

Now his mother is raising funds to purchase a specialist wheelchair in which he can participate in skate park events.

An appeal was made to the Handicapped Children’s Action Group, a charity which has “adopted” him and is co-ordinating fund- raising as well as contributing £4,050 to the cost of a new wheelchair.

The balance of the cost will be funded from the group’s reserves so the lad will get his new chair.

Although we are not in a position to fully fund the chair, Henley Lions Club has made a substantial donation towards this purchase.

A donation was made through Lions Clubs International to the disaster relief fund launched after the devastating explosion in Beirut.

Significant donations were made to Henley Music School, Dingley’s Promise, children’s charity First Days, Sue Ryder, Henley Sea Cadets, the Charlie Ilsley appeal and the Nomad food bank as well as towards prizes for our children’s photo competition.

The winter fuel fund, which was launched to assist those in Henley and the surrounding villages suffering winter fuel poverty, has had to be brought into action in the summer months as the coronavirus lockdown has caused considerable problems with utility bills.

Although this money is raised and paid out by Henley Lions, it is administered by Henley Citizens Advice and the d:two centre.

We are grateful to those Henley residents who donate their winter fuel allowance to this programme to assist those less fortunate among us.

Plans are afoot to welcome Santa in his sleigh as he tours the town in December with the extra precautions necessary to keep everyone safe.

Apart from the normal bucket collection, there will be the opportunity to use contactless payment.

We do hope that this event will be able to go ahead and look forward to a socially distanced meeting with Santa.

The Christmas parcels will again be distributed to provide a little extra cheer to those in need and we would like to thank the YMCA for again allowing us to use their hall for the delivery and packing of the parcels.

The club’s charity account has been audited and forwarded to the Charity Commissioners together with our annual report.

Unfortunately, all the fund-raising events that would normally take place during this strange year have had to be cancelled and therefore no income has been added to our funds.

As a result, we are now in need of topping up the charity fund in order to continue helping local good causes in whatever way we can.

If you are able to help us continue our work, we would very much appreciate any financial help you can give. To make a donation or for more information about Henley Lions Club, call 03458 337387 or email

henleylions.org.uk

Thank you so much.

John Moore