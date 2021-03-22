THE Lions Club of Henley is running a children’s painting competition entitled “Picture from my window”. The objective is to encourage our young people, who have probably been bored and frustrated having been in lockdown for so long not seeing their school friends.

It is open to local children under 10 years old and is free to enter. The first prize is a complete art set valued at £50. There are also second and third prizes of art materials.

The closing date for entries is March 28. Entries must be a painting and A4 size and accompanied by an entry form, which can be found on the club’s website, www.henleylions.org.uk

Entries should be emailed to secretary@henley

lions.org

Ian Forster