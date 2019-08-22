Thursday, 22 August 2019

Cat chat with TV presenter

TELEVISION presenter Dermot O’Leary is to appear at a Henley Literary Festival pop-up event in November.

The Radio 2 and X-Factor presenter will talk about his children’s book Toto the Ninja Cat and the Superstar Catastrophe, the third in q series based on a real cat and his brother Silver who were rescued by O’Leary and his wife.

Artist Nick East, who illustrates the stories, will also be there offering tips to children on how to draw.

The pair will be at Phyllis Court Club on November 24 at noon and tickets go on sale today (Friday).

