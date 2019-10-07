To come...

DAVID SUCHET, star of Poirot, is at Phyllis Court Club today (Friday) to talk about 50 years in acting and his passion for photography. Also there today is chef and Bake Off host Prue Leith talking about her book, Recipe for Success.

Henry Blofeld, formerly of the BBC’s Test Match Special, Vic Marks and Derek Pringle will discuss cricket at Phyllis Court today and ex- England cricketers Monty Panesar and Sir Alastair Cook will appear at the Christ Church on Saturday and Phyllis Court Club on Sunday respectively.

Dave Ball of Soft Cell will discuss his autobiography Electric Boy at the hub in Market Place on Saturday.