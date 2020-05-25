Hot tickets

MORE than 1,200 tickets have been sold for the Henley Literary Festival’s schools events.

Four events have already sold out but tickets are still available for others, including adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle, from Fawley, talking about his new children’s book, Mr Dog and a Deer Friend.

Spaces are also still available for events with Catherine Rayner, Lisa Thompson, Sam Copeland, Catherine Doyle, Thomas Taylor, Emma Carroll, Miranda Krestovnikoff and Catherine Bruton.

Interested schools should call (01491) 575948 or email kallie@henleyliteraryfestival.

co.uk