Bestsellers on festival schools programme

THE line-up for this year’s Henley Literary Festival schools programme has been announced.

It will run from October 4 to 8 and feature World Book Day illustrator Rob Biddulph, who will present his novel Peanut Jones & The Illustrated City.

Former children’s laureate and War Horse author Michael Morpurgo returns while Costa Children’s Book Award winner Natasha Farrant will present her new book, Voyage of the Sparrowhawk.

Younger children will be entertained by Kjartan Poskitt and Alex Willmore as they continue the story of The Runaway Pea, Smriti Halls revisits the world of Bear and Squirrel with I’m Sticking With You Too and Horrid Henry’s Francesca Simon will bring with her the Two Terrible Vikings.

Pupils aged 11 and above can join in as bestselling author Liz Kesslar will discuss the Holocaust with When the World Was Ours.

Zanib Mian, Thiago de Moraes, Jenny McLachlan and Dr Shini Somara are also on the programme

The events, for school pupils aged three to 14, will take place at Christ Church in Reading Road and a marquee in the grounds of Phyllis Court Club. They last 45 minutes each.

A grant from the Arts Council has provided a live stream for the events to be screened directly into classrooms and school halls free of charge.

Jessica Dean, the festival’s children’s programmer, said: “We are really proud of making our schools schedule varied and aligned to curriculum topics while still featuring some of the UK’s best-loved children’s authors.

“The success of last year’s virtual events saw record-breaking attendees for our schools programme and the fantastic grant provided by the Arts Council has enabled us to stream events free to schools this year in addition to being able to buy tickets to join us in person.

“Children can watch from the comfort of their classrooms or school halls and ask questions to the authors using the Q&A function.

“We are thrilled that pupils from all schools will be able to access inspiring author events.”

