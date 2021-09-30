Lawrence brother’s positive message

THE brother of Stephen Lawrence will be talking about his book for young people at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

Stuart Lawrence is appearing at the Baillie Gifford Marquee at Phyllis Court Club on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

His book Silence is Not an Option: You can Impact the World for Change was published in April and sets out what Stuart has learned from life in the years since Stephen was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack in April 1993, aged just 18.

Stuart, who works as an educator and motivational speaker, says: “We all want to be successful in life and to be remembered for our achievements, but how can be do that when the world can seem so big and sometimes scary?”

His book, which is aimed at ages 10 years and up, sets out the tools that have helped Stuart live positively and kept him moving forwards when times have been tough.

He says his aim is to use his own experience to help young people and others harness the good in themselves and in the world around them, using that fire of positivity to create change in their lives.

Tickets cost £6. For more information and to book, visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk