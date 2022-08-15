Royal tales from lady

THE Henley Literary Festival has announced a special extra event.

Lady Glenconner, an international bestseller with Lady in Waiting, will take part in a special post-festival event the day after her new memoir, Whatever Next: Lessons from an Unexpected Life.

This will include her tales of her long friendship with Princess Margaret and time in Mustique.

Lady Glenconner, 90, was maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation.

She was married to Lord Glenconner for 54 years until his death in 2010.

She will be at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, at 2.30pm on November 18. Tickets cost £26, which includes a copy of the book.

For more information, visit https://henleyliterary

festival.co.uk