Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Royal tales from lady

THE Henley Literary Festival has announced a special extra event.

Lady Glenconner, an international bestseller with Lady in Waiting, will take part in a special post-festival event the day after her new memoir, Whatever Next: Lessons from an Unexpected Life.

This will include her tales of her long friendship with Princess Margaret and time in Mustique.

Lady Glenconner, 90, was maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation.

She was married to Lord Glenconner for 54 years until his death in 2010.

She will be at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, at 2.30pm on November 18. Tickets cost £26, which includes a copy of the book.

For more information, visit https://henleyliterary
festival.co.uk

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33