29 August 2022

Appeal for literary festival reviewers

KEEN readers, and indeed writers, will be aware that this year’s Henley Literary Festival takes places in early October.

In order to help the Henley Standard provide its usual comprehensive coverage, we’d love to hear from potential reviewers.

The 16th annual festival will feature more than 120 events for adults and children in various venues around Henley.

Speakers include famous Henley residents Olivia Harrison, Mary Berry and Irvine Welsh alongside other locals such as Tony Laithwaite, Emily Bevan and Stephanie Farrell-Moore.

Astronaut Tim Peake, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, children’s laureate Cressida Cowell, Floella Benjamin, comedian Lenny Henry, Spice Girl Mel C and novelist Robert Harris are also among the eclectic mix of authors, .

If you are interested in writing a review, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket. If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details.

If you would like to be considered, please email Natalie Aldred at
arts@henleystandard.co.uk with “Henley Literary Festival reviews” in the subject line. Please include your name and a daytime telephone number. Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access or complimentary books.

