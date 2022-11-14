Praise for festival

THE Henley Literary Festival has been praised by a town councillor for giving local authors a chance to appear.

Will Hamilton said the festival organisers had done “a great job”.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s town and community committee, he said: “They did 120 events for all ages and it was fantastic.

“I attended one by Sarah Furness, an ex-RAF helicopter pilot, who is a local resident. They made space for her and it went down brilliantly.

“We support the literary festival and give them use of the barn at an amicable rate and I would like to express my thanks.

“I think they did a great job and it’s really great they involve local people.”

This year’s festival sold more than 22,500 tickets. Speakers included Henley residents Olivia Harrison, TV cook Dame Mary Berry and novelist Irvine Welsh.