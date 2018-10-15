New online directory for creative types

AN online directory designed to support local creative businesses has been launched by three Henley women.

Sarah Gilbert, Nicola Nott and Joanna McGinn, who set up Creative Duck last year, are offering a free listing to artists, creative businesses and producers within Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire to showcase their work and share news, events and opportunities.

More than 75 creatives have already joined the directory, including photographers, illustrators, creative teachers, interior designers, copywriters and consultants.

Joanna McGinn said: “Our aim is for the Creative Directory to not only raise the profile of local creative businesses but also to make it easier for people to find local creative talent and support our community.

“This all contributes to Henley’s vision of being a creative market town.”

For more information, visit www.thecreativeduck.co.uk