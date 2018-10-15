Reading help

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A CHARITY which helps children in primary schools who are struggling with reading needs volunteers.
Assisted Reading for Children works in schools across Oxfordshire but would like more people from the Henley area to help.
The role requires 90 minutes twice a week during the school day.
Training is given and the
charity provides ongoing support and pays travel expenses.
For more information, call (01869) 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say