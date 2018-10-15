Monday, 15 October 2018

Reading help

A CHARITY which helps children in primary schools who are struggling with reading needs volunteers.

Assisted Reading for Children works in schools across Oxfordshire but would like more people from the Henley area to help.

The role requires 90 minutes twice a week during the school day.

Training is given and the
 charity provides ongoing support and pays travel expenses.

For more information,  call (01869) 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk

