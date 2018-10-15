Architects open office

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
AN Oxfordshire architectural practice has opened an office in Henley.
Anderson Orr Architects held a launch event at the Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse restaurant to mark the opening of the branch in Station Road.
Director Richard Anderson said: “Our office in Wheatley is extremely busy and we are seeing an increasing amount of our work in South Oxfordshire.
“We are fortunate enough to have a number of ongoing projects in Henley and surrounding villages, which include developments at Badgemore Park, Lower Shiplake, Wargrave and Sonning.
“We decided it would be useful to have a presence here in Henley so that we can better resource these projects but, moreover, hopefully expand our client base and get involved in the town.”
