Architects open office

AN Oxfordshire architectural practice has opened an office in Henley.

Anderson Orr Architects held a launch event at the Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse restaurant to mark the opening of the branch in Station Road.

Director Richard Anderson said: “Our office in Wheatley is extremely busy and we are seeing an increasing amount of our work in South Oxfordshire.

“We are fortunate enough to have a number of ongoing projects in Henley and surrounding villages, which include developments at Badgemore Park, Lower Shiplake, Wargrave and Sonning.

“We decided it would be useful to have a presence here in Henley so that we can better resource these projects but, moreover, hopefully expand our client base and get involved in the town.”

