Monday, 15 October 2018

Books appeal

CHLDREN’S books are needed for a community library in Shiplake.

A former telephone box on the corner of Station Road and Northfield Avenue was transformed into a book exchange in the summer.

Now the volunteers that look after it say they would like books for younger readrers. They ask that people do not leave large bags of books on the floor or reference books.

