Books appeal

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
CHLDREN’S books are needed for a community library in Shiplake.
A former telephone box on the corner of Station Road and Northfield Avenue was transformed into a book exchange in the summer.
Now the volunteers that look after it say they would like books for younger readrers. They ask that people do not leave large bags of books on the floor or reference books.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say