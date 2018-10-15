Monday, 15 October 2018

Drugs worry

CONCERNS have been raised about youth drug use and supply in Henley, say police.

Residents are being encouraged to meet with the neighbourhood team to discuss the issue.

A crime reduction event willl be held in Market Place on Saturday, October 20 from 3pm to 5pm.

