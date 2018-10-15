Monday, 15 October 2018

Fitness couple say their new gym is dream come true

A COUPLE say they have realised their dream by opening a gym in Henley.

Love Fitness at Henley Rugby Club is run by Massimo Antinoro, 37, a personal trainer, and his wife Jo, 39, a spin instructor and gymnastics coach.

The couple, from Naphill, near High Wycombe, spent almost two years trying to find a suitable site before taking over 2,500 sq ft at Dry Leas in Marlow Road with the agreement of club chairman Chris Nixon.

Mr Antinoro said: “We’re relieved because it has been two years trying to find the perfect site.

“It’s a dream come true to start our own business and this is the perfect space. We’re really excited about meeting the people of Henley, getting them in and showing them what this place can offer.”

The gym, which is open every day, has cardio equipment, pin and free weights, a functional rig, an indoor cycling studio, changing and shower rooms and free parking. Six personal trainers will work from the gym on a self-employed basis and more than 100 classes a month will be given. The couple plan to work with the Physiolistic clinic which is also on the site.

Mr Antinoro’s family used to run Francesco’s restaurant in Bell Street, which closed about 12 years ago. The family still runs branches in Maidenhead and Marlow.

