Revealed: the secrets of Putin’s Russian regime

AS if the poisonings of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury were not enough evidence of Russia’s attitude towards her opponents, more was provided by journalist Luke Harding at the festival, writes David White.

The Guardian’s foreign correspondent gave a fascinating — and sometimes unsettling — insight into life under Vladimir Putin.

He worked in Moscow from 2007 until 2011 when his coverage so irked the authorities that he was refused

re-entry.

“I was told ‘for you Russia is closed’,” Mr Harding told a capacity audience at Phyllis Court Club.

While in a cell waiting to be deported, he called his paper’s then editor Alan Rusbridger who told him: “They really don’t like you, do they?”

Mr Harding said that during his time in the Russian capital his phones were bugged, he was routinely followed and his apartment was broken into several times. On one occasion he returned home to find a sex manual in Russian had been left next to the bed.

He said: “The KGB have sent me a sex manual — what is the message they are trying to send? Are my wife and I too conservative? Have they spotted some kind of technical impediment?

“We laughed at this [but] it was an insight into the sheer nastiness of the regime and their operational method.”

Mr Harding said the KGB went to great lengths to “cultivate” American targets in the Eighties and that Donald Trump was their “dream candidate” in the US presidential election.

He explained: “They would identify a broad range of people in the developing world and play a long game in cultivating them in the hope some of these targets would rise up.

“They wanted people who were vain, narcissistic, ambitious, serially unfaithful to their wives — and lousy analysts. You go down the list and Trump is off the scale.”

Mr Harding claimed that seven tapes existed showing sexual activity during the president’s stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow in 2013 during the Miss Universe pageant.

He also said that he believed an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s alleged role in President Trump’s election victory could lead to charges of treason.

He said: “Russia regard America as the absolute adversary, they regard the UK and MI6 with loathing.

“They are interested in pushing down their enemies and occasionally smiting them. The only adversary Putin can’t outrun is mortality.

“Russia is a great country of 142 million people. It’s a relatively small, mainly ex-KGB clique, who run the state.”

If you want to know more, Mr Harding’s book is called Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win.