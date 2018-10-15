Monday, 15 October 2018

Off the page...

FIVE years after Jeremy Child and Robert Portal performed their Dear Lupin entertainment, based on the book about the letters between Roger Mortimer and his errant son Charlie, they returned... with Lupin himself.

Charlie has led a varied and colourful life. He was a pupil at Eton College but does not keep in contact with many of his former pupils except one.

“He was the first boy to go straight from Eton to borstal,” he said. “He ended up as head of the police in the Dominican Republic.”

