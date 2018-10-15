Lewis talks Redemption

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
FORMER England cricketer Chris Lewis, whose career ended with a 13-year jail sentence for smuggling cocaine, spoke about his book Redemption.
But had any of his England team-mates kept in touch with him during his time in prison?
One name stood out — that of his former captain Mike Atherton who appeared at the first festival and returned this time as interviewer.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say