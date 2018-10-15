Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Small world

KENNEY JONES, drummer with the Small Faces, the Faces and the Who, was about to have his picture taken by the official festival photographer when he learned she was Scarlet Page, daughter of another rock legend, Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, who lives in Sonning.

Small world.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33