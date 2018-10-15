GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
KENNEY JONES, drummer with the Small Faces, the Faces and the Who, was about to have his picture taken by the official festival photographer when he learned she was Scarlet Page, daughter of another rock legend, Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, who lives in Sonning.
Small world.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say