Con couple

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A PAIR of convicted fraudsters have returned to Henley, police have warned.
The middle-aged man and woman have been seen in and around coffee shops in the town centre.
Police say they claim to be married, homeless and sleeping in their vehicle but waiting for a large amount of money owed to them.
Residents are warned not to let the couple into their homes or give them money and, if they are approached for money or assistance, to call the police on 101.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say