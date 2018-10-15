Con couple

A PAIR of convicted fraudsters have returned to Henley, police have warned.

The middle-aged man and woman have been seen in and around coffee shops in the town centre.

Police say they claim to be married, homeless and sleeping in their vehicle but waiting for a large amount of money owed to them.

Residents are warned not to let the couple into their homes or give them money and, if they are approached for money or assistance, to call the police on 101.