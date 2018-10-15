Founders of magazine for women over 50 honoured

THE founder of a women’s lifestyle magazine from Henley has won an award.

Annie-T Simons and her business partner Grace Carnegie-Brown, who founded The Country Wives, have been recognised by Woman & Home magazine.

The pair, who set up the venture in 2010, won the “social influencers” category at the 50 Over 50 Amazing Women awards.

Mrs Simons, 60, who lives near Marsh Lock, and Mrs Carnegie-Brown, 66, who lives in West Sussex, publish a weekly magazine aimed at women over 50 and regularly update their website.

The awards were voted for by the readers of Woman & Home. Mrs Simons and Mrs Carnegie-Brown made a shortlist of five before being told they had won the category.

Mrs Simons said: “We each got an email and Grace rang me up and was saying, ‘I can’t believe it’. We were absolutely thrilled.”

The pair will attend an awards ceremony at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Wednesday. Mrs Simons said: “We have been doing this for nearly nine years and I’m sure people have looked at us and thought ‘what’s the point and is it worth it’ because it’s so different but the readers of Woman & Home obviously feel we offer something.

“In 2010 our age group wasn’t very good on the computer. We started what was then a blog and people started to follow us and send us comments. It just spiralled from there.

“People producing products and services realise that the 50-plus market has a high spendable income and is probably less keen to go shopping.

“It’s not all about things you buy, we also review services — anything that we think the women of our age would need to buy or would be interested in. That’s what it’s all about.

“Everything is personalised and it’s honest. You need to know the person writing has really tried it out and really worn it.

“People say that our website is so welcoming and they feel like it’s sitting down having a cup of coffee with friends.”