Accountant runs again

HENLEY Town Council’s accountant is to run the Abingdon Marathon for charity.

Liz Jones raised £2,000 for Wyfold Riding for the Disabled by taking part in last year’s Brighton Marathon.

Now she has entered the Abingdon race on Sunday, October 21 after having to pull out of the London Marathon in April because of injury.

Mrs Jones, a former volunteer for the charity, said: “I can’t wait.”

The money she raises will go towards new surfacing at the outdoor school and a new vehicle for transporting the horses to events that the riders compete in.

To sponsor Mrs Jones, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/

fundraisers/elizabethjones3