Cotton’s creche course

PHYLLIS Court Club has been the butt of unkind jokes about the age of its members.

So anyone who popped their head into the club’s Finlay Suite on Friday might have been surprisd by the sight of dozens of babies and toddlers rampaging around the room.

The children were accompanying their mothers to hear Fearne Cotton being interviewed by Bryony Gordon about her book, Hungry Babies.

Cotton, 37, who has two children, Rex and Honey, by her husband Jesse Wood and two stepchildren, was interrupted several times by little ones clambering on stage.

“We’re essentially in a very large creche,” she joked.