Road closure

Monday, 15 October 2018
PART of Greys Road in Henley will be shut for 12 days from October 29.
Thames Water will be installing six new water connections.
The affected section is near Sherwood Gardens and traffic will be diverted via Green Lane, St Andrew’s Road and Wootton Road, and vice-versa.
