Funeral planners are named best in south

A FUNERAL directors in Henley has won an industry award.

A B Walker in Reading Road was named the best medium- sized funeral planner in the southern region at this year’s Funeral Planner of the Year Awards.

The awards ceremony took place at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh and was hosted by Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce.

The Woodland Trust has dedicated trees on behalf of the company that will be planted in recognition of its achievement.

Director Julian Walker said: “We are delighted that the service we provide has been recognised.

“We are at the heart of the community and have been supporting bereaved families for nearly 200 years.”

The awards are run by funeral plan provider Golden Charter.

Chief executive Suzanne Grahame said: “The award recognises the excellent service the team from A B Walker have delivered to their local community by helping individuals through the funeral plan process and supporting families when they need it the most.”