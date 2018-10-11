Rogue traders hit in blitz

ROGUE traders in and around Henley were targeted this week in a crackdown by police and Oxfordshire County Council's trading standards officers.

Fourteen of the authority's staff and about 30 police officers travelled around the county throughout the week and checked 67 traders, of whom four were in the Henley area.

Three of these received warning letters for not providing a 14-day "cooling off" period of cancellation as required by law and there were three prosecutions for carrying waste without a licence.

Police are also investigating a number of alleged doorstep crimes.

The crackdown was part of Operation Rogue Trader, a national initiative to target offences including fraud, mis-selling and distraction burglaries.

Two police constables and two police community support officers from Henley and surrounding villages were among those taking part.

They drove around the district looking for signs of suspicious activity such as traders working from unmarked vehicles. They were also following up on reports from members of the public.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s enforcement officers also attended to look for signs of offences like fly-tipping, which is the authority’s responsibility.

Jody Kerman, the county council's trading standards operations manager, said: “It’s crucial to raise awareness of doorstep crime and help prevent innocent people from falling victim to these criminals. This campaign provides a platform to educate people and put a stop to doorstep crime in our communities.”

Anyone who suspects that rogue traders are active in their area, or believes they have been targeted, should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0345 404 0506.