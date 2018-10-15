Quakers give out poppies for peace

SCORES of white poppies were handed out by Henley Quakers to promote peace.

The poppies are worn in memory of people who have suffered or are suffering as a result of war, wherever they are in the world. They honour them by supporting work for peace through education and mediation.

The Quakers set up a stand in Falaise Square despite wet and windy conditions on Sunday (14). The stall included a white poppy wreath and posters with information.

Gillian Wilson, a member of Henley Quakers, said they gave out 200 poppies, a similar amount to when they held the event for the first time last year.

She said: “There were 200 people who were happy to take or wear a poppy and an explanatory leaflet, which represents about 20 per cent of the people we approached.

“Some already knew about the white poppy. Others were happy to hear an explanation and thought it was a good idea having poppies for peace.

“We felt it was particularly good as it was such a wet day and there were so few people around.”

White poppies were first worn in 1933 by the mothers, sisters, wives and friends of servicemen killed in the First World War.

