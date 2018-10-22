Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

VIPs visit home to mark World Alzheimer's Day

VIPs visit home to mark World Alzheimer's Day

THE Mayoress and Deputy Mayoress of Henley visited Lashbrook House, a care home in Mill Road, Shiplake, to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.

Anna Lambert, wife of Mayor Glen Lambert, and Dorothy Arlett, wife of Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett, had afternoon tea with residents and their guests.

Entertainment was provided by singer Terry Gleed.

Pictured are resident Peggy Nutter, Terry Gleed, Anna Lambert, Dorothy Arlett and Louise Light, leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator at the home.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33