VIPs visit home to mark World Alzheimer's Day

THE Mayoress and Deputy Mayoress of Henley visited Lashbrook House, a care home in Mill Road, Shiplake, to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.

Anna Lambert, wife of Mayor Glen Lambert, and Dorothy Arlett, wife of Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett, had afternoon tea with residents and their guests.

Entertainment was provided by singer Terry Gleed.

Pictured are resident Peggy Nutter, Terry Gleed, Anna Lambert, Dorothy Arlett and Louise Light, leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator at the home.