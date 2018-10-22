Monday, 22 October 2018

Orienteering for families

FAMILIES will take part in an orienteering challenge in Shiplake on October 28. They will explore the countryside around Shiplake Memorial Hall and there will be two courses, one which is simple and another that is more challenging. Neither should take more than an hour.

Registration will take place at the memorial hall field from 2pm to 2.30pm. There will be an entry charge of £5 for families and £2 for individuals.

For more information, call Gareth Jones on 07711 898081 or email orienteering@shiplakevillages.com

