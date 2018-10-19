Saturday, 20 October 2018

Bereaved parents remember lost children

A BABY loss remembrance space was created at the d:two centre in Henley on Saturday to help bereaved parents.

It was open to anyone affected by baby loss, whether in pregnancy or after birth, no matter how long ago.

The initiatve was part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, which ended on Monday.

Visitors could use different ways to remember their lost baby, including writing messages, writing in sand and dropping tablets into water.

There was also an area where people could sit peacefully. Organiser Emma Taylor, who has lost five babies in pregnancy, said a number of people visited. She said: “We never get loads and loads of people but I think it’s a really valuable space for the people who do come.

“One woman in particular said she found it very useful and stayed for a long time. We had a good chat.

“It’s a good space to let out feelings and think about the children you have lost.

“Some other people who weren’t able to come asked me to light candles for their babies.

“This was the third year and I intend to keep running it.”

