Series of special events to mark Armistice centenary

SPECIAL events will be held in Henley to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

There will be a concert, tree planting and a new memorial unveiled as well as the Remembrance Sunday parade and service with a special fly-past by three vintage aircraft.

This year’s Poppy Appeal will be launched in Market Place from 10.30am next Saturday (October 27). John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, will sell the first poppy to Mayor Glen Lambert.

Musician Sam Brown and her ukulele band will be playing a collection of songs to entertain the crowds.

Mr Green said: “Once again the time has come for us to commemorate, and pay homage, to those that have fallen not only in the Great War but many conflicts since then.

“Sam Brown and her band will add an element of joy and entertainment at the same time.

“Behind this there is, of course, a serious message which is to raise money for the Poppy Appeal, which is increasingly called upon to raise money for those damaged, both physically and mentally, through war and their families.

“The commemoration is for the fallen but the Poppy Appeal is for those that are at this very moment suffering through the effects of war.

“With modern technology, the terribly wounded and often paraplegic can be helped, often through the funds of the British Legion, to live as near as possible a better life.”

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at a private event at Townlands Memorial Hospital by the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson on November 2. This has been arranged by the Lest We Forget project run by Mike Willoughby, an amateur historian from Woodcote, and his wife Lesley, to honour the town’s “forgotten” servicemen.

Known as the Great War Memorial, it features the names of all 312 soldiers from Henley and the surrounding villages who lost their lives in the conflict with the Lest We Forget logo in the centre.

The names will include 13 which have been discovered by the couple since three memorials were installed at Henley town hall and Holy Trinity and St Mary’s Churches in the early stages of the project.

On November 3 at 11am a “centenary tree” will be planted on the Northfield End green. The photinia red robin has been donated by Martin Sheldrake, manager of Toad Hall garden centre, off Marlow Road.

Mr Green said: “The idea is that it marks the centenary and hopefully will be there as a permanent reminder. It has been chosen for its glorious display of red leaves with every new spring.”

The concert by the Aliquando Chamber Choir will be held at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, November 10, starting at 7pm.

There will be a programme of music featuring work by Gounod, Bruckner and Elgar and performances by soprano Lisa Rijmer, tenor Alex Haigh and pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd. There will also be a series of readings.

For tickets for the concert, call (01491) 578238.

On Remembrance Sunday there will be the usual parade and service outside the town hall at 11am with the air, sea and army cadets as well as scouts, guides and brownies gathering at 10.40am.

The service will led by Rev Jeremy Tayler, the new rector of Henley and Remenham, and will include a fly-past by a Sopwith triplane, a Fokker triplane and an SE5 biplane as well as two helicopters from RAF Benson at 10.55am.

Mr Green is encouraging any members of the public to wear a family member’s medals if they wish.

A beacon in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, will be lit at 7pm and all are welcome to watch.

Mr Green added: “I think this year does bring home, with some finality, how the events of the Great War affected and still do affect us to this very day.

“Our hope is, of course, that nothing like that conflict will ever happen again. It was supposed to be the ‘war to end all wars’ but, sadly, it wasn’t and as a nation we have had to commemorate far too many wars since then.

“We bring not only a message of thanks to those who gave their lives but also a message of hope. It’s important that our children and grandchildren know their history so that, hopefully, it’s not repeated.

“We don’t want to forget what’s happened — we want to learn from it.”

A series of Armistice commemorative events will also be held in Peppard.

A tea party will be held in the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on November 7. A tribute to the soldiers listed on the hall memorial will be read by Nick Launders and entertainment will be provided by Tim Valentine.

On November 9 Peppard Revels will screen A Testament of Youth at the hall. Tickets cost £10 each in advance, which includes a light supper and glass of wine.

A buffet dinner dance, including live jazz, will be held in a marquee at the hall on November 10. Tickets cost £25.

On November 11 there will be an exhibition about the war in the hall from 3pm to 5pm and at 7.05pm that evening a beacon will be lit on Peppard Common.